It’s Memorial Day weekend. That means it’s time for us to remember all the heroes in uniform who died in the line of duty. We’d like to commemorate them in song form. Check out three of our favorite performances from National Memorial Day Concerts from years past, below.

3 of the Most Moving National Memorial Day Concert Performances

1. “Some Gave All” – Charles Esten

In 2018, Charles Esten reminded us all of a hard truth: All Gave Some, Some Gave All. The actor/country star showcased his vocal chops on this Billy Ray Cyrus tune. The reminder that many soldiers have paid the ultimate sacrifice was even more poignant via this heart-wrenching song.

All Gave Some, Some Gave All

Some stood through for the red, white and blue

And some had to fall

And if you ever think of me

Think of all your liberties and recall

Some Gave All

2. “Requiem for a Solider” – Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo took to the National Memorial Day Concert stage in 2018. There, she exhibited her powerhouse vocals in an emotive performance of “Requiem for a Solider.” Erivo’s voice is affecting with any song she sings, but she shined particularly bright in this performance.

I wish you’d lived to see

All you gave to me

Your shining dream of hope and love

Life and liberty

3. “Arlington” – Trace Adkins

It’s hard to keep a dry eye when listening to Trace Adkins perform “Arlington.” He performed the patriotic anthem at the National Memorial Day Concert in 2016. The addition of a powerful montage from the famed cemetery made this performance all the more special.

I’m thankful for those thankful for the things I’ve done

I can rest in peace

I’m one of the chosen ones

I made it to Arlington

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)