On This Day in 1993: Aerosmith Scored Their First No. 1 Album on the ‘Billboard’ 200 with ‘Get a Grip’

By 1993, Aerosmith had enjoyed huge success as one of the premier American rock bands, but it had never had an album reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. That changed on May 8 of that year, when Get a Grip ascended to the top spot of the tally.

The album was produced by Bruce Fairbairn, who also had worked with Aerosmith on their two previous hit records, Permanent Vacation (1987) and Pump (1989). Fairbairn’s resume also included Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet and New Jersey, and AC/DC’s The Razors Edge.

Get a Grip continued a trend of growing commercial success for Aerosmith following the 1984 return of Joe Perry and Brad Whitford to the lineup after the two guitarists had left the group for several years during the early 1980s. The album featured four songs that reached the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100. They were rocking “Livin’ on the Edge,” and the power ballads “Cryin’,” “Amazing,” and “Crazy.” Those singles peaked at No. 18, No. 12, No. 24, and No. 17, respectively.

“Livin’ on the Edge” and “Cryin’” also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. “Amazing” and “Crazy” respectively reached No. 3 and No. 7 on that tally. In addition, two other singles from Get a Grip, “Eat the Rich” and “Fever,” peaked at No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Get a Grip Featured a Variety of Collaborators

Get a Grip saw frontman Steven Tyler and Perry co-writing many tunes with many outside songwriters. For example, “Livin’ on the Edge” was co-written with Mark Hudson, “Cryin’” with Taylor Rhodes, “Amazing” with Richie Supa, and “Crazy” with Desmond Child.

Other songwriting contributors included Lenny Kravitz, Styx’s Tommy Shaw, Night Ranger’s Jack Blades, and longtime Bryan Adams collaborator Jim Vallance. The Eagles’ Don Henley is featured on backing vocals on “Amazing,” while Kravitz lent vocals to the song he co-wrote, “Line Up.”

Popular Music Videos Featuring Alicia Silverstone

Get a Grip’s success was helped by a series of popular videos for “Amazing,” “Crazy,” and “Cryin’” that starred young actress Alicia Silverstone. Tyler’s daughter Liv appeared alongside Silverstone in the clip for “Crazy.”

Grammy Awards and Commercial Success

“Livin’ on the Edge” and “Crazy” went on to win consecutive Grammy Awards in the Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal category in 1994 and 1995.

Get a Grip has been certified 7-times platinum by the RIAA for sales of 7 million copies in the U.S. The album has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Get a Grip Track List:

“Intro” “Eat the Rich” “Get a Grip” “Fever” “Livin’ on the Edge” “Flesh” “Walk On Down” “Shut Up and Dance” “Cryin’” “Gotta Love It” “Crazy” “Line Up” “Amazing” “Boogie Man”

