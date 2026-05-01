3 of the Oldest Living Rock Music Legends

Many of the oldest rock legends who are still alive and well today are still active in their careers. I can certainly understand why; when you find what you love, why not keep doing it until the very end? Let’s take a look at some of the oldest rock legends who are still active in their careers today. Though, some of these icons will likely be retiring soon.

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Frankie Valli (91)

Born May 3, 1934, The Four Seasons’ lead singer Frankie Valli is still kicking at 91. The rock and roll icon is still active in his career and performs today. Though in 2025, his then-current tour had to be cancelled due to illness. Thankfully, he has since recovered and continued performing in 2026. Recently, Valli’s team announced that he would be hanging up his mic to retire after decades as a performer. So, if you haven’t seen Valli perform “Sherry” or “Big Girls Don’t Cry” live yet, you should probably get your tickets ASAP.

David Freiberg (87)

David Freiberg is best known for being a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist for a number of famous 1960s psychedelic rock bands, including Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, and Quicksilver Messenger Service. He’s also known for co-writing Jefferson Starship’s 1979 hit song, “Jane”. He mastered a ton of different instruments, from the keys and percussion to the bass and vocals to the guitar and viola. Born on August 24, 1938, Freiberg is 87 years old as of this writing, and he’s still rocking hard today. Perhaps his age and good health can be attributed to the fact that the Buddhist musician is hailed as “Jefferson Starship’s most outwardly easygoing member.”

Ringo Starr (85)

The world-famous drummer for The Beatles enjoyed quite a long and successful career as a solo artist after the Fab Four broke up in 1970. And, today, he is the oldest living member of the band at the age of 85, born July 7, 1940. Starr makes it to our list of the oldest rock legends around today because he’s still very much active in his career. In fact, Starr recently dropped his most recent album in 2026, a country-rock collection titled Long Long Road. And I doubt it will be his last, either.

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