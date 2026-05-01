If You Love the Heavy Side of Led Zeppelin, These 3 Non-Zeppelin Songs Hit Just as Hard

Led Zeppelin had one of the most distinctive catalogs ever. Their fans are forced (not that it requires much of a push) to return to their music again and again, because nothing else can really compare. No other band can do what Zeppelin did for the first time. That ship has sailed. Now, we’re left to hear bands that are clearly inspired by Zeppelin, picking up as much of the band’s charm as possible. The three rock songs below hit every bit as hard as a Zeppelin hit, largely due to their being influenced by the rock giants. If you want to listen to new music with a similar bite to Zeppelin, these songs will do in a pinch.

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[RELATED: Why Robert Plant Wasn’t Convinced He Would Last With Led Zeppelin During Their First Two Albums]

“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

When we think of modern bands most similar to Led Zeppelin, Greta Van Fleet are the first that come to mind. The band has gotten some flak in the past for how much they’ve borrowed from 70s rockers. But at the end of the day, they do sound like Zeppelin. That’s a massive feat that not just anyone can pull off.

One of their breakout tracks, “Highway Tune,” rocks equally as hard as any Led Zeppelin song. The frontman, Josh Kiszka, instantly calls to mind Robert Plant in this song, belting notes that none of his peers can match.

“Lonely Is the Night” — Billy Squier

Billy Squier has always worn his Zeppelin inspiration on his sleeve. His music falls right in line with the rock band’s, given Squier’s affinity for huge riffs and powerhouse vocals. His name-making song, “Lonely Is The Night,” is definitely modeled after the 70s rock giants.

This song rocks hard, evoking earlier Led Zeppelin songs. If you weren’t super well-versed in Zeppelin’s career, you could be convinced that this Squier song came from the band themselves. Though Squier was an influential musician in and of himself, he wasn’t afraid to evoke his inspirations, either.

“Out Of The Black” — Royal Blood

Royal Blood’s “Out Of The Black” is a little harder than Zeppelin’s music. But the duo belongs to the English hard rock lineage that the 70s band helped establish. This song is indicative of their Zeppelin influence, utilizing instantly catchy riffs and pounding drums.

If you want more songs that hit you as hard as Zeppelin’s biggest hits, “Out Of The Black” would be a good one to turn to. It’s every bit as anthemic and affecting as your favorite 70s hard rock hit, albeit with an added sharp edge.

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