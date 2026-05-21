Sting Calls This Massive Hit “Rather Evil,” Inspired by His Divorce

In 1983, The Police had a massive hit with “Every Breath You Take”. A multi-platinum hit, the song is written by Sting for Synchronicity, the band’s final album together.

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“Every Breath You Take” says, “Every breath you take / And every move you make / Every bond you break / Every step you take / I’ll be watching you / Every single day / And every word you say / Every game you play / Every night you stay / I’ll be watching you.” While countless people have used it as a love song, even having it as part of their wedding, Sting wrote it after separating from his first wife, Frances Tomelty, following eight years of marriage.

“I think it’s a nasty little song, really rather evil. It’s about jealousy and surveillance and ownership,” Sting says.

Still, Sting understands why not everyone gets the real message in “Every Breath You Take”.

“I think the ambiguity is intrinsic in the song, however you treat it, because the words are so sadistic,” Sting explains. “On one level, it’s a nice long song with the classic relative minor chords. And underneath, there’s this distasteful character talking about watching every move. I enjoy that ambiguity.”

For years, Sting didn’t bother correcting people when they misinterpreted the real meaning behind “Every Breath You Take”.

“I think if the song has any power at all, it’s ambivalent,” he tells People. “It could be sinister, or it could be quite warm and sweet and nice, and people have both of those interpretations. And I would never contradict anyone who has a different interpretation of any of my songs because in many ways, that enriches the song.”

How “Every Breath You Take” Led to the End of The Police

“Every Breath You Take” might remain one of the biggest hits by The Police, but it also contributed to their demise. There were already creative differences brewing when the band’s manager, Miles Copeland, openly opposed the song. Miles Copeland is also the brother of The Police’s drummer, Stewart Copeland.

“In my humble opinion, this is Sting’s best song with the worst arrangement,” Miles Copeland later says. “I think Sting could have had any other group do this song and it would have been better than our version — except for [band member Andy Summers’] brilliant guitar part.

“Basically, there’s an utter lack of groove,” he adds. “It’s a totally wasted opportunity for our band. Even though we made gazillions off of it, and it’s the biggest hit we ever had.”

“Every Breath You Take” is the band’s last No.1. single in the United States.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns