3 of the Saddest Songs Ever Released in Country Music Came Out in 1985

Country music loves a sad song. For generations, the genre has been known for heartbreaking tunes. These are three of the saddest songs in country music, all out in 1985.

“Never Be You” by Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash’s “Never Be You” is an uptempo song that could be mistaken as happy tune. But the song is a despondent look at life after a relationship ends, and subsequent ones are less fulfilling.

Written by Tom Petty and Benmont Tench, “Never Be You” begins with, “Take a look at my eyes / It’s been a long, long time / I used to feel so strong / When I knew you were mine / But since you let me down / I’m hard to be around / I don’t know what I’m gonna do / He could never be you.”

Before Cash had a No. 1 hit with “Never Be You”, Maria McKee recorded a version of the song. McKee’s is on the soundtrack of the 1984 Streets Of Fire film. On Cash’s Rhythm & Romance album, the song is one of only two that Cash didn’t write for the record.

“Somebody Should Leave” by Reba McEntire

There may not be a sadder song in country music than “Somebody Should Leave”. On Reba McEntire’s My Kind Of Country album, Harlan Howard and Chick Rains are the song’s writers.

A song about a relationship that is doomed to be over, even if no one has left yet, “Somebody Should Leave” says, “Somebody should leave / But which one should it be / You need the kids and they need me / Somebody should leave / But we hate to give in / We keep hoping somehow we might need each other again.”

The inspiration for “Somebody Should Leave” is one of Howard’s own failing marriages.

“Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes” by George Jones

Not all sad songs in country music are about heartbreak. George Jones makes “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes” the title track of his 45th studio album. By 1985, Jones had seen plenty of changes in country music. It’s why he felt compelled to record this song.

Written by Troy Seals and Max D. Barnes, “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes” is a lament about country music leaning away from the traditional country sounds that were once a staple of the genre. The song says, “No, there will never be another / Red-headed stranger / A man in black and Folsom prison blues / The Okie from Muskogee / Or hello darling / Lord, I wonder who’s gonna fill their shoes.“

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images