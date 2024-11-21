3 of Tim “Herb” Alexander’s Best Moments With Primus

Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander says health and mental struggles affected his decision to leave the band Primus. (Alexander suffered two heart attacks, one in 2014 and another in 2016.) Also, the rigors of a decades-long career as a touring drummer have taken a toll on his body.

But he also lost his passion for playing music. He told Rolling Stone, “A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t feel like it’s your being anymore.” In a longer statement, he added, “My decision to leave the band was rooted in a deep need to prioritize my mental and physical health. I want to give my family the presence and energy they deserve and take care of myself in a way that allows me to thrive.”

Primus’ classic lineup of Les Claypool, Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and Alexander stood apart from the dominant ’90s alternative rock bands by playing avant-garde prog rock that didn’t fit neatly into a genre. They debuted in 1990 with Frizzle Fry and enjoyed breakout success with Sailing the Seas of Cheese (1991) and Pork Soda (1993).

Though Alexander left the band multiple times, he rejoined in 2013 and remained with the group until this year. Primus released a statement announcing his departure on October 29.

Here are three of Alexander’s best moments with Primus.

“Tommy the Cat” from Sailing the Seas of Cheese (1991)

Claypool and LaLonde emerged from California’s thrash metal scene, and with Alexander they created an absurd blend of funk and metal. The frantic bass riff of “Tommy the Cat” possesses the intensity of the Bay Area’s thrash metal riffs, but the way Claypool played created a cartoonish vibe. Still, the real magic of this track is how Alexander turns the strange prog rock of Primus into a grooving force.

“Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” from Sailing the Seas of Cheese (1991)

Beneath the comedy of Claypool’s characters exists something tragic. Jerry never won, but he never came in last, either. Still, in the end, Jerry drives drunk into a telephone pole and dies at age 22. Alexander’s drumming is relentless, like someone speeding hands-free downhill on a bicycle. There’s impending doom to this song, and LaLonde’s horror-film guitar textures give anxiety to an already anxious track. Then Claypool commands, “Go!” and Alexander jerks the band into a menacing groove daring you to avoid the mosh pit.

“John the Fisherman” from Frizzle Fry (1990)

When Alexander opened the first Primus single with his polyrhythmic drumming, it introduced a sound unfamiliar to rock audiences. Claypool narrates a fisherman’s tale while the trio bashes through disjointed guitar riffs, rubber band bass, and Alexander’s intricate but steady playing. Primus sounds like a band that should fall apart at any moment, but Alexander reliably kept them upright.

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images