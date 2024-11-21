Luke Combs’ Flabbergasted Reaction to Chris Stapleton’s CMA Awards Win Has the Internet Rolling

Chris Stapleton just won another Male Vocalist of the Year award at the CMAs, and Luke Combs was left in disbelief at the sheer amount of awards Stapleton has won. Currently, Stapleton leads the pack with the most CMA awards won—before tonight he was at 16, and that number has been racked up to 19 so far.

As Stapleton climbed the stage to accept his eighth Male Vocalist of the Year award, the camera panned to Luke Combs, stacked Solo cups in hand, who mouthed a surprised “It’s his eighth?” Combs never disappoints at an awards show—whether he’s giving a heartwarming performance of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman at the GRAMMYs or getting rowdy in the crowd at the CMAs.

Chris Stapleton, for his part, thanked his family at home for their support. His wife was in attendance, even performing with him during the night, but he sent a message to his kids. “If you’re up watching,” he said, “you can go to bed now,” earning a hearty laugh from the audience.

Chris Stapleton: Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs "It's his EIGHTH?!" #CMAAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/Hq5vGykKAc — Alyssa Rom (@LysRom) November 21, 2024

Beyond winning Male Vocalist of the Year for the eighth time and leaving Luke Combs in disbelief, Chris Stapleton also won Song of the Year and Single of the Year. However, with the whirlwind of opening the show with Post Malone and going right into winning the first award of the night, Stapleton forgot to thank an important person in his speech.

His wife, Morgane, was left in the audience as Stapleton got through his speech, but she didn’t seem upset about the fact that he forgot to thank her. She is an integral part of his career and he always makes that known. However, this time he forgot.

Still, when Stapleton won Single of the Year for “White Horse,” he made it clear that he knew what he did. He then proceeded to make it right, calling himself out, apologizing, and thanking his wife for all of her contributions. Love truly is alive in Nashville tonig

