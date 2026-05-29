29 Years Ago Today, Jeff Buckley’s Death Robbed the World of One of the Greatest Singer-Songwriters of the 90s

On this day, May 29, 1997, we lost one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the 1990s. Jeff Buckley was in the midst of developing his second studio album after the success of his now-legendary work, Grace, released several years prior. Buckley was waiting for his band to fly to Memphis to record new material when he decided to take a dip in the Wolf River Harbor. His roadie heard him singing Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love”, then discovered that Buckley had disappeared in the water. He would not be seen alive again.

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Buckley’s body was discovered several days later. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system. The absolutely devastating and unexpected death of Jeff Buckley was ruled an accident. He was only 30 years old.

Jeff Buckley was one of the most memorable and influential singer-songwriters, voices, and alt-rock pioneers of the 1990s. His death robbed his loved ones of a complex and genuine soul and robbed his fans of more incredible music that he would have surely made. Let’s celebrate Buckley’s legacy by looking back at his short but impactful career.

Remembering Jeff Buckley’s Legacy

Jeffrey Scott Buckley was born on November 17, 1966, in Anaheim, California. He was the son of singer-songwriter Tim Buckley, who abandoned his family before Jeff was born. The elder Buckley passed away from a drug overdose when Jeff was a child. Buckley’s mother, Mary, raised him in a very musical family, and his stepfather, Rob, introduced him to music by classic rock greats. Buckley began playing the guitar when he was just five years old.

Following a move to Hollywood after high school and attending the Musicians Institute (which Buckley himself claimed was a “waste of time”), he spent several years in and out of bands in Los Angeles. He toured with the likes of Shinehead before moving to New York City in 1990. After finding little in the way of musical work there, he returned to Los Angeles and recorded a number of demos titled Babylon Dungeon Sessions. He returned to New York to sing his debut at a tribute concert for Tim Buckley. His performance of “I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain” and a number of other songs made a major impression on the concert’s organizer. He continued to perform, write, and record works with guitarist Gary Lucas. He would eventually become a staple at the East Village music venue Sin-é.

Buckley drew the attention of fans and music executives alike. He recorded and released his debut (and only) album, Grace, in 1994. Buckley toured extensively, and the album earned positive reviews from fans and contemporaries. He was working on a second album, My Sweetheart The Drunk, after moving to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1997.

Jeff Buckley, sadly, would not record another album before his sudden death in 1997. But Grace lives on in the hearts and ears of listeners, including newer, younger listeners who are slowly discovering Jeff Buckley’s magic today.

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