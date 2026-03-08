3 One-Chord Songs That Used Minimalism To Become Classic Rock Staples

Can a single chord carry an entire song? It’s no easy feat, but it is possible. Just look at these three one-chord songs that became hefty hits for their makers, found in genres like soul and rap rock. Sometimes, taking a minimalist approach to a composition is a wise move. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Chain Of Fools” by Aretha Franklin (1967)

Here’s a very famous example of a very famous song that only really uses one chord. Aretha Franklin’s huge 1967 soul hit only features one main chord, C minor. And despite being so simple, the song ended up being an excellent composition. “Chain Of Fools” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B chart and No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. Today, few vocal-focused tunes have become as legendary and well-known as this one. It’s a real classic and one of Franklin’s finest.

“Run Through The Jungle” by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1970)

Even if you’ve heard this blues rock classic numerous times on classic rock radio, you might not have realized that it only uses one main chord throughout the song. Don’t believe me? See for yourself. D5 all the way! Sometimes, simplicity really is key. And though “Run Through The Jungle” was reserved as a B-side to “Up Around The Bend”, it’s still quite an excellent swamp rock jam. Because it was a B-side, it didn’t hit the charts. But “Run Through The Jungle” has become a deep-cut favorite among fans, including more than a few filmmakers. This one-chord classic can be heard on the soundtracks for My Girl, The Big Lebowski, Tropic Thunder, and many more.

“Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys (1994)

To be honest, when I was first putting this list together, this was the song I thought of right away. “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys might just be one of the most famous one-chord songs of the 1990s. The chord in question is an A flat 7 (correct me if I’m wrong!) and it remains the central chord throughout the song and serves as the foundation for that sick bass fill. Some other chords do come in and out, but for the most part, this rap rock hit really only utilizes one main chord. And it was a hit, peaking at No. 19 on the UK Singles chart.

