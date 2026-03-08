3 Richard Marx Songs That Became Big Country Hits for Other Artists

Most people think of Richard Marx as a rock star, and that is a correct depiction. Marx had a string of hits in the late 80s and 90s, including “Don’t Mean Nothing”, “Right Here Waiting”, and more. But Marx is also the writer behind songs for other artists, including these three country hits.

“Long Hot Summer” by Keith Urban

Out in 2011, “Long Hot Summer” is on Keith Urban’s Get Closer record. Urban and Marx wrote the song together, which became a No. 1 hit for Urban.

The warm weather anthem says, ” “It’s gonna be a long, hot summer, we should be together / With your feet up on the dashboard now / Singing along with the radio, it’s such a beautiful sound / And when you say my name in the middle of the day / I swear I see the stars come out / When you hold my hand in the back of my mind / Just waiting for the sun to go down.”

Of all the songs that Marx has written, he counts “Long Hot Summer” as one of his favorites.

“You always hope that when someone else records something you wrote, they will do it justice,” Marx tells The Boot. “When Keith sent me the recording of it after he had been in the studio, I called my family in to listen to it. There was just this one moment of ‘I hope it doesn’t stink’ before I hit the button, and it was great.”

In 2025, Urban included a live version of “Long Hot Summer” on his High And A(Live) record.



“Still Holding Out For You” by SHeDAISY

“Still Holding Out For You” is a Top 30 single from SHeDAISY’s debut The Whole SHeBANG record.

Written by lead singer Kristyn Osborn and Marx, the sad song says, “I still run / I still swing open the door / I still think you’ll be there like before / Doesn’t anybody out there know to never come around / Some things a heart won’t listen to I’m still holding out for you.”

Marx also wrote “Brand New Year (My Revolution)” with Osborn, the title track of the trio’s 2000 holiday record.

“Crazy” by Kenny Rogers

Marx wrote “Crazy” for Kenny Rogers with the country music superstar, for his What About Me? album. The song not only became a No. 1 hit on the country charts but also a Top 5 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart as well.

“Crazy” says, “I guess I’m crazy, crazy for you, can’t you see? / And although you may think I’m crazy/ Here is where I’ll always be / And I need you with me.“

Marx wrote three songs on Rogers’ What About Me? project. He also wrote the title track, which Rogers sang with Kim Carnes and James Ingram, as well as “Somebody Took My Love”, which Marks wrote with David Pomeranz.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images