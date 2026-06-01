3 Country Songs From 1990 That Every Country Music Fan Can Still Sing by Heart Today

In 1990, country music fans had no idea that they were on the cusp of what is still considered one of the best decades in country music. These are three of the best country songs that came out in 1990. They are all so good that even moderate country music fans can likely still sing them word for word today.

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“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks

Even people who are not country music fans likely know all of the words to “Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks. On his sophomore No Fences record, “Friends In Low Places” is written by Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee. The song became a four-week No. 1 single for Brooks.

The rowdy song says, “‘Cause I’ve got friends in low places / Where the whiskey drowns / And the beer chases / My blues away / And I’ll be okay / I’m not big on social graces / Think I’ll slip on down to the oasis / Oh, I’ve got friends in low places.”

Ironically, Brooks was still a session singer when he first recorded “Friends In Low Places”. At the time, Brooks was not yet an artist, and the writers hired him to sing the demo so they could pitch it to someone else. Brooks asked if they would hold the song for him. Miraculously, the songwriters said yes. “Friends In Low Places” is the last song Brooks sang as a session singer.

“Rumor Has It” by Reba McEntire

The title track of Reba McEntire’s album that was also released in 1990, “Rumor Has It” is written by Bruce Burch, Vern Dant, and Larry Shell.

“Rumor Has It” is a song of sad acceptance that a relationship is over. It says, “Rumor has it she has you / Rumor has it you love her too / Talk is cheap, but the price is high when it’s true / Rumor has it she has you.”

“Rumor Has It” is one of McEntire’s signature songs, even though it didn’t hit No. 1.

“Love Without End, Amen” by George Strait

Among George Strait’s numerous hits is “Love Without End, Amen”. The debut single from Strait’s Livin’ It Up album, Aaron Barker is the writer of “Love Without End, Amen”.

A sweet song about the love of a father, “Love Without End, Amen” says, “And he said, ‘Let me tell you a secret about a father’s love / A secret that my daddy said was just between us’ / He said, ‘Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then / It’s a love without end, amen, it’s a love without end, amen.’”

Barker also wrote several other songs for Strait, including “Easy Come, Easy Go” and “I Can Still Make Cheyenne“.

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