3 One-Hit Wonders From 1955 We’re Sure You’ve Never Heard Of

Gather ’round, people, and let us tell you a tale of a time long ago. Back before cell phones, social media, and the Macklemore haircut. Yes, way back in the time known as 1955, human beings roamed the Earth in search of many things, including great music. But what they found might surprise you even today, especially when it comes to one-hit wonders.

Yes, all of that is a long and very silly way of saying, back in 1955, things were different. Music fans back then listened to songs that we not only don’t listen to now, but that we don’t even know today—even those songs that raced up the pop charts. For evidence of that, let’s dive into the trio of tunes below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1955 that we’re sure you’ve never heard of.

“At My Front Door (Crazy Little Mamma)” by The El Dorados from ‘Crazy Little Mama’ (1955)

This song, which hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, just sounds older. It sounds unearthed, like it came from some time capsule buried years ago under a full moon. However, as you listen to it more and more, something about it seems revelatory. The energy, the vocal delivery, the drums in the background—what if a song like this were released today? What kind of success would it have if, say, Silk Sonic dropped it? Interesting thought experiment!

“Autumn Leaves” by Steve Allen (Single, 1955)

This tune, which hit No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, sounds like it could be part of a movie soundtrack—something for Indiana Jones perhaps, or James Bond. Amazingly, this instrumental broke into the pop charts, despite it seeming much more fitting for a classical music station or your favorite black and white movie.

“The Popcorn Song” by Cliffie Stone (Single, 1955)

This fun track, which hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, tells the story of two popcorn kernels in a hot pan. It’s a novelty track that leans on the chorus: “Too pooped to pop!” We all know the feeling. We can’t get the job done, and we’re exhausted. But when Cliffie Stone puts the idea to melody with his phonically fun phrase, we all get a giggle. From 1955 to today!

