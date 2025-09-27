3 One-Hit Wonders From 1958 Who Should Have Been Huge

Let’s take a walk back into the past. Let’s go back seven-plus decades and visit the world of the 1950s. It was a time when rock and roll was just getting going. When commercial music was just finding its footing. But even in those dark, uncertain times, there were incredible artists writing incredible songs. And that’s what we wanted to explore below.

We wanted to take a look at three songs from the 1950s that rocketed up the charts. Three songs by artists, though, who never quite found the same success again. But we think they should have! Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s who should have been huge.

Sheb Wooley

You could look at the career of songwriter Sheb Wooley and wonder why he wasn’t more famous. The composer of the timeless and humorous 1958 song, “The Purple People Eater”, you’d think someone with that kind of imagination would have it easy coming up with more and more songs for the masses. But Wooley never boasted another song to hit the Billboard Hot 100—at least under his own name. He also had a country hit, “Almost Persuaded No. 2”, under the name Ben Colder. And yet, Wooley was also something of a Renaissance man. He even acted in TV and film, including a prominent role in the sports movie, Hoosiers. What a life!

Ronald & Ruby

In the 1950s, interracial pop duos weren’t exactly front and center. And yet, Ronald Gumm and Beverly “Ruby” Ross were able to rise up and make their synergy felt with their hit 1958 single, “Lollipop”, which was co-written by Ross. The song, which would go on to be a hit for other acts, hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It remains in the zeitgeist today and continues to remind listeners of summer and timeless childhood times. That never goes out of style.

Bobby Day

Bobby Day’s 1958 hit, “Rockin’ Robin”, is one of those songs that seems emblazoned on our brains even before birth. Do you remember hearing it for the first time? Do you remember intentionally learning the words? And yet, you’ve heard it 10,000 times and know every line. How? That’s just the power of the track that seems as human as language and melody itself. Kudos to Day!

