4 Classic Country Songs That Pair Perfectly With a Front Porch and a Cold Beer

The beauty of country songs is that they can be enjoyed anywhere. Whether it be riding in a car, walking through the city, or enjoying a solo hike, there isn’t better music to listen to than country music. With that said, there are some songs that seem perfect for being outside, enjoying an adult beverage. We found four classic country songs that are perfect for sitting on a porch, drinking a cold beer.

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Front Porch Looking In” by Lonestar

What could be better to listen to while sitting on a front porch drinking a cold beer than a song about a front porch? Lonestar released “My Front Porch Looking In” in 2003, on their From There to Here: Greatest Hits record. Written by lead singer Richie McDonald, along with Frank Myers and Don Pfrimmer, the song is about enjoying the simple things in life, especially your own family.

“My blessings are in front of me / It’s not about the land,” the song says. “I’ll never beat the view / Of my front porch looking in.”

The song was especially meaningful to McDonald, who was traveling a lot due to their popularity in country music. “My Front Porch Looking In” was also in the Top 30 on the pop charts.

“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver



By the time John Denver released “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” in 1975, Denver had been successfully toeing the line between pop and country. Denver had already released hits like “Rocky Mountain High” and “Sunshine On My Shoulders”. They were both hits in the pop world, but not as much in country.

But with “Thank God I’m A Country Boy”, on Denver’s live An Evening With John Denver album, the singer-songwriter makes it clear that he belongs in country music.

Written by John Martin Sommers, “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” begins with, “Well, life on the farm is kinda laid back / Ain’t much an old country boy like me can’t hack / It’s early to rise, early in the sack / Thank God I’m a country boy.” If there was ever a song that belongs to be played, or sung, on a front porch, it’s likely this Denver classic.

“The Good Stuff” by Kenny Chesney

Front porches and cold beer seem to signal contentment in life. It’s at least partly why “The Good Stuff” by Kenny Chesney is the perfect porch song. Written by Craig Wiseman and Jim Collins, the song is on Chesney’s 2002 No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem record.

“The Good Stuff” says, “‘Cause it’s the first long kiss on a second date / Mama’s all worried when you get home late / And dropping the ring in the spaghetti plate / ‘Cause your hands are shaking so much / And it’s the way that she looks with the rice in her hair / Eating burnt suppers the whole first year / And asking for seconds to keep her from tearing up / Yeah, man, that’s the good stuff.”

“Blessed” by Martina McBride

Brett James, Troy Verges, and Hillary Lindsey wrote “Blessed” for Martina McBride. The song is from her 2001 Greatest Hits project. Focusing on celebrating what one already has in life, the song says, “I have been blessed / And I feel like I’ve found my way / I thank God for all I’ve been given / At the end of every day / I have been blessed / With so much more than I deserve / To be here with the ones / That love me / To love them so much it hurts / I have been blessed.”

“Brett and I had written ‘Who I Am’ [for Jessica Andrews]. And that was the first song that really blew up for us,” Verges recalls. (via Songfacts). “It got so much attention. It was like, ‘What’s so different about this song?’ It’s not a love song, so I was on this kick about writing songs that aren’t just love songs. … It’s about celebrating life.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc. for Country Music Association