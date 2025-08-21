3 One-Hit Wonders From 1967 That 60s Kids Still Remember Today

Ah, the year 1967. It was the Summer of Love and the true heyday of psychedelia. So much amazing music came out that year, it’s only natural that a few songs would peak on the charts, only for the bands and musicians who produced them to fall into security. There’s only so much room in mainstream music fame, after all. Let’s celebrate a few amazing one-hit wonders that were released in 1967! You’ll definitely recognize these songs if you’re a 60s kid.

“Everlasting Love” by Robert Knight

This one is honestly kind of a deep cut, at least to a youngin’ like me. “Everlasting Love” was released in July 1967 by Robert Knight, and it’s a very good soul-meets-pop tune. It was actually Knight’s debut single, and it made it all the way to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year. Sadly, only two of Knight’s follow-up songs made it to the coveted chart at No. 97 each. However, he would continue to find some success in the UK through the mid-1970s.

“Next Plane To London” by The Rose Garden

“Next Plane To London” by The Rose Garden was released in October 1967. This folk rock jam was really something special, and it’s kind of surprising that this song hasn’t been covered more often. The most notable rendition of this memorable song was released by They Might Be Giants in the 80s.

“Next Plane To London” by The Rose Garden was a Top 20 hit back in the day, and their self-titled album from 1968 was similarly solid work. Sadly, though, this group broke up in 1968 after little more than a year together.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock

In my opinion, Strawberry Alarm Clock is one of the most underrated one-hit wonders to deliver a hit in 1967. In fact, they’re up there as one of the most underrated psychedelic rock bands, too.

This California band’s sole claim to fame was the acid rock jam “Incense And Peppermints”, which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart in 1967. While the band enjoyed a few additional hits through 1969, “Incense And Peppermints” was their only No. 1 hit and their only Top 20 jam. “Tomorrow”, released in 1968, was another solid tune that did quite well. Strawberry Alarm Clock would later break up in 1971, but have since reunited and are still together today.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images