3 One-Hit Wonders From 1972 That Will Never Lose Their Spark

When it comes to folk-pop and soul music, you just can’t beat the 1970s. That decade was quite a time for those genres, especially in the early years. Let’s take a look at a few one-hit wonders from 1972, specifically, that have aged quite beautifully since their release over half a century ago. I bet you still listen to at least one of these lovely songs on occasion in the 2020s!

“I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony)” by The Hillside Singers

This folk pop hit was technically released in late 1971. However, it became a sudden hit in 1972, so I’ll include it here. “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony)” by The Hillside Singers was a sunshine pop hit in 1972, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Part of the song’s success came from its use as a jingle for Coca-Cola. The song was later re-recorded by The New Seekers and even The Hillside Singers themselves. Still… you just can’t beat the original.

The Hillside Singers, originally put together by an advertising agency, only recorded a few additional songs afterward, none of which made it to the Top 40.

“Me And Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul

How about some soothing Philadelphia soul? “Me And Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul dropped in 1972. And, like many soul songs, is about the heartbreak associated with an extramarital affair. Paul’s tune made it all the way to the top of the Hot 100 chart and did similarly well on the R&B charts.

Sadly, despite his talent, Billy Paul never scored as big a hit again. However, some might consider him a two-hit wonder. His 1973 song “Thanks For Saving My Life” / “I Was Married” just barely made it to the Top 40 at No. 37.

“I’ve Been Lonely For So Long” by Frederick Knight

Frederick Knight had some incredible skill when it came to mashing up genres. And this 1972 Southern soul and country pop entry on our list of one-hit wonders was his most successful release. “I’ve Been Lonely For So Long” made it to No. 27 on the Hot 100 and did even better in the UK. It’s an influential song, one that has been covered by the likes of Mick Jagger, Paul Young, and more. Knight’s debut single ended up being his only major success, as none of his follow-up songs made it the the Hot 100.

