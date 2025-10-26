Is There a New Episode of ‘The Road’ Tonight (October 26, 2025)? Start Time and Streaming Details

While there have been several singing competitions over the years, CBS decided to take a different route with The Road. Although the lucky singer who wins will walk away with $250,000 and a recording contract, they will also get a chance to perform at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. But outside of the prize, The Road offers contestants the chance to go on tour with Keith Urban. Getting a taste of the touring life, here are all the details about The Road, including whether there is a new episode tonight, and where to stream the series.

Videos by American Songwriter

For those out of the loop, The Road series premiere aired just last week on October 19th. And wasting no time, the competition, which featured 12 aspiring artists, already sent one singer home. With only 11 remaining, it seemed that CBS wasn’t ready to hit the brakes just yet, as a new episode will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Wanting to get fans excited for the new show, CBS decided to celebrate the season premiere by releasing the entire first episode for free on YouTube.

Keith Urban Wonders “Why Am I Doing This” On ‘The Road’

Looking at the new episode, it will bring the contestants to The Factory in Dallas, Texas. Splitting the singers into two groups, they will open for Urban, offering both original songs and covers of classic hits. And for those contestants who need a little inspiration, executive producer Taylor Sheridan is expected to drop in to gift them some wisdom before the show.

Knowing that some might have missed the season premiere, don’t worry – thanks to Paramount+, each new episode is available to stream. Giving fans the chance to rewatch some of their favorite moments, new episodes won’t be available until the following day.

Besides sharing the stage with the contestants, Urban detailed the price many pay for fame. Having spent years on the road, he considered it a “Calling.” Revealing how he often woke up sick and lonely, he found himself wondering, “Why am I doing this?” And the answer – “Because this is what I’m born to do.”

Don’t miss a new episode of The Road, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

(Photo by Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS via Getty Images)