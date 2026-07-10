3 One-Hit Wonders From 1975 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

By 1975, the decade had rounded into musical shape. Sometimes it can take a while. Sometimes the songs from the beginning of a new decade can sound a lot like the songs from the end of the previous one. But by the middle of the 1970s, the era knew what it was all about. Here below, we wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that continue to impact the moment. These are three songs we return to often to relive their appeal. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1975 with melodies that still echo decades later.

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter from ‘I’m Jessi Colter’ (1975)

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There’s nothing quite like a straightforward country song to satisfy the soul. A piano, a slide guitar, and a voice that echoes throughout the ages—what could be better? Indeed, songwriter and performer Jessi Colter proves it yet again on this 1975 offering. With her seated in front of the keys and her giant voice filling the room, we can’t help but fall in love with this heartland love track from the Phoenix, Arizona-born artist.

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“Love Won’t Let Me Wait” by Major Harris from ‘My Way’ (1975)

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Sometimes your mood can be like a balloon. Yes, it’s floating and darting around the room. But then sometimes you’re looking for something to pop it. You want a song to pierce your soul. To make things a little more lively. Well, if you ever find yourself in such a predicament, look no further than “Love Won’t Let Me Wait” by Major Harris. The 1975 tune feels like a confessional. But it’s performed by an artist with a voice as smooth as silk. Dive in when you need the jolt to your system.

“Sky High” by Jigsaw from ‘Sky High’ (1975)

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Speaking of a jolt to your system—this song from Jigsaw is like a jump start to the motor of your heart. While “Love Won’t Let Me Wait” might feel like opening a window and letting the light in, this tune feels as if a friend has gripped your shoulders and shaken you awake. It’s one-part rock and one-part disco. But the totality is simply stirring stuff. There’s no wonder we keep remembering it so many decades later.

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