3 One-Hit Wonders From 1979 We’re Sure You’ve Never Heard Of

When a decade ends and another is set to begin, it’s an interesting phenomenon. How are the people handling the passage of time, the death of a decade, and the birth of the next? It might sound like we’re overthinking it—but do you remember Y2K? The world was going mad over a little shift in the calendar.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s why we wanted to go back in time and check out the end of the 70s. After all, the tumultuous decade had to come to a conclusion at some point. But what music were people listening to then? What hits and one-hit wonders? Below, we wanted to answer those very questions. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1979 we’re sure you’ve never heard of but will totally love.

“Such A Woman” by Tycoon from ‘Tycoon’ (1979)

This New York City-born rock band released their self-titled LP in 1979, and with it came the hit “Such A Woman”, which peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 that same year. The tune sounds like it would be perfect for an eerie movie soundtrack. It looms and builds and then hits you with some frantic energy. Fun stuff from a band we sadly don’t remember!

“Girl of My Dreams” by Bram Tchaikovsky from ‘Strange Man, Changed Man’ (1979)

Ah, you can’t go wrong with a buzzy love song. And that’s just what Bram Tchaikovsky (what a name!) did in 1979 with this track, which hit No. 37 on the Hot 100, from his LP, Strange Man, Changed Man. In a way, the track hearkens back to the British Invasion of a decade prior and looks toward the future to easy-listening alt-rock songs like “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”. What a strange but fun tune!

“You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else” by The Jones Girls from ‘The Jones Girls’ (1979)

This tune, which just cracked the Hot 100’s Top 40, peaked at No. 38. But more than that, the song tells a lesson. If you go too far, you’re going to make the love of your life fall out of love. If you treat her wrong or disrespect her, there will be consequences. She wants to love you. So, don’t mess it up! It’s a valuable idea, don’t you think? Keep the fires of love burning. It’s a good thing The Jones Girls explained it so clearly in this fun, disco track.

Photo via The Jones Girls YouTube