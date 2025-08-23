3 One-Hit Wonders From 1982 That 80s Kids Still Remember Today

The year 1982 often gets overshadowed in the music world. To many who were young back then, nothing wildly interesting happened that year. I’d have to disagree with that. Quite a few fantastic songs, including one-hit wonders, came out in 1982. Let’s celebrate a few of those tunes and enjoy a hefty dose of 1980s nostalgia, shall we? You’ll definitely remember these songs if you were a kid that year!

“I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow

This famous 1982 one-hit wonder is actually a cover of a song by The Strangloves from way back in 1965. That OG version was a big hit, and it was covered often through the years, notably by bands like The Tremeloes and The Count Bishops. However, nothing tops Bow Wow Wow’s bubblegum new wave version from 1982.

This song was a Top 10 hit in the UK and also made it to No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Sadly, this British band never had nearly as much success in the US again, and “I Want Candy” remains their only song to hit the US Mainstream Rock chart at No. 22.

“I Know What Boys Like” by The Waitresses

This classic new wave song was originally released in 1980 by Chris Butler, who was then a member of the band Tin Huey. However, outside of clubs, the song didn’t do that well. When Butler formed The Waitresses, he re-released a new version of the song for the band’s debut album, and “I Know What Boys Like” became a hit in 1982.

This tune made it to No. 62 on the Hot 100 chart and did well on other charts as well. It would be The Waitresses’ only charting hit in the US.

“Valley Girl” by Frank Zappa

I know what you’re thinking. On what planet would classic rock’s favorite experimental weirdo, Frank Zappa, ever be considered a one-hit wonder? Well, we’re going to get technical here. “Valley Girl”, a comedy rock novelty tune released in 1982, was actually Frank Zappa’s only single to make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 chart.

I know, it’s crazy, but it’s true! And what a song to top the charts with. This tune is one of the most memorable one-hit wonders to come out of the year 1982, and a historically significant one for Zappa fans, as it featured a collaboration with Zappa’s then-14-year-old daughter, Moon.

