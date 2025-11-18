3 One-Hit Wonders From 1990 You Forgot but Need To Remember

How great were the 1990s? The decade boasted some of the most fabulous television shows, movies, celebrities, fashion, and music in history. And where would the decade be without its initial opening year, 1990? From a sonic perspective, that 12-month span offered a number of fantastic songs, including many one-hit wonders.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to explore three one-hit wonders from 1990 that raced up the charts. Somehow, though, these songs aren’t nearly as often remembered as some of their counterparts. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1990 you forgot but need to remember all over again.

“Whole Wide World” by A’Me Lorain from ‘Starring In…Standing In A Monkey Sea’ (1990)

This tune, which hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, was a crossover dance hit. Also released on the soundtrack for the comedy film, True Love, “Whole Wide World” was a bundle of energy that took the bright colors and the zesty vibe of the 80s and brought it to the edgy 90s. In Lorain, you could see the pop starlets of the future like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

“Mentirosa” by Mellow Man Ace from ‘Escape From Havana’ (1990)

Do you remember this song? This performer? Likely not. Yet, the rap tune hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990. Like the pop track above, the offering stands in the middle of two worlds, the more proto-rap days of the 80s and the oncoming golden age of the genre in the 90s. You can hear both decades in his voice, both honoring the past and influencing the future. Good job, Mellow Man Ace!

“One More Try” by Timmy T from ‘Time After Time’ (1990)

Timmy T? Timmy Who? Wait… this track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100? Seems like 1990 was a bit weirder than even we remember. With his warbling voice and his sense of on-the-nose emotive pop music, Timmy T created this perfect karaoke song. Let’s just take a listen and remember just how weird pop music can be. It’s worth the three-and-a-half minutes.

Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images