3 One-Hit Wonders That Dominated the Airwaves in the 1990s

In the 1990s, music was exploding. There was a diversity of sounds, genres, stars, and just about everything else. That also meant there was a wide range of those songs that we today call one-hit wonders. Those songs that rose up the charts by artists who didn’t quite see the same success on any other tracks they released.

Here below, we wanted to explore three one-hit wonder songs from the 1990s that dominated the airwaves. A trio of tracks from the decade that were all over the airwaves. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that dominated the 1990s.

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred from Up (1992)

A song that people loved to sing in the 1990s, this track, which hit No. 1 for three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, comes from the British-born pop band Right Said Fred. On the tune, lead vocalist Richard Fairbrass sings about how he is too attractive for various things—love, his shirt, various cities, the catwalk, and the like. His confidence was a beloved thing in the 1990s, whether music fans today can believe it or not! Indeed, on this song, he sang in his deep voice,

And I’m too sexy for Milan

Too sexy for Milan,

New York and Japan

And I’m too sexy for your party

Too sexy for your party

No way I’m disco dancing

I’m a model, you know what I mean

And I do my little turn on the catwalk

Yeah, on the catwalk, on the catwalk, yeah

I do my little turn on the catwalk

“Macarena (Remix)” by Bayside Boys (Single, 1995)

A remix by the Miami-based producers Bayside Boys turned a song originally released in 1993 by the Latin pop band Los del Rio into a global hit. Indeed, the “Macarena” remix hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a remarkable 14 weeks. Not only that, it spawned a favorite dance that was a little bit like the Hokey Pokey. In 2002, VH1 called the song the greatest one-hit wonder of all-time. There were lots of winners when it came to this combination of artists. And today, you might even see a few dancers reliving the famous craze as the singers on the song sing in Spanish,

Dale a tu cuerpo alegría Macarena

Que tu cuerpo es pa’ darle alegría y cosa buena

Dale a tu cuerpo alegría, Macarena

Hey Macarena, ay

Dale a tu cuerpo alegría Macarena

Que tu cuerpo es pa’ darle alegría y cosa buena

Dale a tu cuerpo alegría, Macarena

Hey Macarena, ay

“Tubthumping” from Chumbawamba from Tubthumper (1997)

In the late 1990s, after gangsta rap and grunge had become things of the past, weird pop music and boy bands were all the rage. And the British-born band Chumbawamba were at the top of the list with their drinking song “Tubthumping.” Released in 1997, the track hit No. 6 on the on the Billboard Hot 100. And on the tune, the group sings of different drinks and what it’s like to spend time in a bar all night, offering,

He drinks a whiskey drink

He drinks a vodka drink

He drinks a lager drink

He drinks a cider drink

He sings the songs that remind him of the good times

He sings the songs that remind of the better times

