3 Blues Rock Songs From 1965 That Still Sound Edgy Today

These three blues rock songs from 1965 still have an edge about them today. They certainly fit with the time in which they were released, leaning into psychedelia and experimental rock. But they keep their blues inspiration in hand, making them timeless efforts. Revisit these throwback hits that haven’t aged a day.

[RELATED: 4 Songs From 1964 Every 60s Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning]

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“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — The Rolling Stones

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When we listen to this Rolling Stones staple, we know it’s a throwback, yet it still has the same effect it did in 1965. It still feels like an edgy rock hit, despite decades having passed and tastes having changed.

“When I’m driving in my car / And that man comes on the radio / And he’s telling me more and more / About some useless information / Supposed to fire my imagination,” the lyrics read as Mick Jagger pushes back at the powers that be. That sentiment still feels powerful and rousing even today. Many songs with this kind of message can feel a little cheesy when they age. That’s not the case for this Stones hit.

“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” — The Animals

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“We gotta get outta this place / If it’s the last thing we ever do / We gotta get outta this place / ‘Cause girl, there’s a better life for me and you,” the lyrics to this blues rock song about escapism read. Though this was released in 1965, it still feels like an inspiring testament to taking your own path in life.

“Watch my daddy in bed a-dyin’ / Watched his hair been turnin’ grey / He’s been workin’ and slavin’ his life away / I know he’s been workin’ so hard,” the lyrics read later on in the song, revealing hard truths. Though years have passed, this song still feels like an edgy, honest meditation on life’s troubles.

“I’m A Man” — The Yardbirds

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This version of Bo Diddley’s 1955 blues classic still carries weight today. The Yardbirds injected plenty of sexuality into this rock remix. It feels just as provocative today as it did back in 1965. “Oh, line I shoot / Will never miss / Make love to you, baby / You can’t resist,” the lyrics read.

Revisit this song above. It’s got a modern form of explicitness with 1960s bravado. You’ll be wowed by how it holds its era and finds its place in the present.

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