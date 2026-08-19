3 Pop Songs From the 1990s That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes

Pop music often gets a bad rap for being too simple or too inconsequential, but that’s an unfair judgment on this genre. Sometimes we all need a little carefree fun or simple solutions to heartbreak. Pop music provides both of those things. Moreover, it’s not easy to write a universal song with a beat that instantly hooks in listeners. Pop artists might make it seem like a walk in the park, but if that were true, everyone would have a Top 10 hit.

The three pop songs from the 1990s below should be studied as songwriting classics. They are prime examples of their genre and endlessly imitable.

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“I Want It That Way” — Backstreet Boys

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No decade did boybanding like the 1990s. The Backstreet Boys were one of the premier groups in this time, earning millions of ears with “I Want It That Way”. Written by Max Martin and Andreas Carlsson, this song is pop at its core. It has a melody that you will never forget once you hear it. The lyrics stick in your brain just as easily. It’s been decades since this song was released and, judging from the audience’s reaction whenever this song comes on, it hasn’t wavered in popularity at all.

“You are my fire / The one desire / Believe when I say / I want it that way,” the lyrics read. These are some of the most memorable opening lines in pop history. That’s a testament to the strength of the writing.

“I Will Always Love You” — Whitney Houston

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This song is studyable for two reasons. One, it’s an anthemic love song of unparalleled proportions. Two, it has strong endurance and crossover appeal. Dolly Parton earned yet another stunner when she penned this elegiac song. Whitney Houston added even more fuel to the fire with her rendition nearly 20 years later.

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Love songs are typically universal and enduring. Love never really goes out of style. So if you can nail down that feeling to a T, you have a song on your hands that will live forever; much like this one.

“Say My Name” — Destiny’s Child

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“Say My Name” is the perfect example of 1990s pop, with layered vocal harmonies and lyrics that are far from run-of-the-mill. This song is imbued with a singular personality, making it a song that could only be released by Destiny’s Child. That’s a testament to this trio and the songwriters they worked with, Rodney Jerkins, Fred Jerkins III, and LaShawn Daniels.

This song has some major endurance as well. Destiny’s Child certainly landed a timeless track here. If you want to learn how to write an uber-specific but relatable pop hit, this is the reference material you need.

(Photo by Suzie Gibbons/Redferns)