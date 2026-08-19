4 Songs From 1984 Every 80s Kid Heard While Riding the Bus to School Each Morning

In the mood for some 1984 hit songs that will transport you straight back to the school bus? These jams were popular with youths at the time. If you were an 80s kid, you definitely listened to at least a few of these on your cassette player while riding to school. Let’s get nostalgic, shall we?

“Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born In The U.S.A.’

Play video

This dance-rock jam by Bruce Springsteen still hits so good today, and it’s just one of many well-aged songs from the Boss’ iconic album, Born In The U.S.A.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dancing In The Dark” was the biggest hit single from that album. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Top 10 almost everywhere else.

“Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” by Phil Collins from ‘Against All Odds: Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’

Play video

Remember the neo-noir thriller Against All Odds? This iconic soft rock tune by Phil Collins was written for the soundtrack of that film. And it ended up being a smash hit on the charts, too. This power ballad topped the Hot 100 chart and marked the first of seven No. 1 hits on the chart for Collins.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’

Play video

This song was one of many hits from Prince’s iconic record Purple Rain. Inspired by the icon’s relationship with Susan Moonsie of Vanity 6, “When Doves Cry” ended up being quite a big hit on the charts. This experimental pop tune with a psychedelic feel hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and became Certified Platinum. The music video for “When Doves Cry” was also quite popular on MTV.

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” by Tina Turner from ‘Private Dancer’

Play video

The chorus of this pop-rock classic by the incomparable Tina Turner still gets stuck in my head after just one listen. Naturally, the eternally catchy “What’s Love Got To Do With It” was a smash hit in 1984. Whether you were a kid riding the bus or an adult commuting to work in 1984, this was one of the most popular songs you probably listened to that year. “What’s Love Got To Do With It” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also reached the Top 10 across the globe.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images