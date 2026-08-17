3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s You’d Never Skip on the Radio

The 1970s featured a number of life-altering one-hit wonders. The decade gave music fans undeniable songs, tunes that they couldn’t turn away from. But just because a few years passed doesn’t mean those songs are any less effective now.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day we just can’t quit. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s you won’t ever change the radio dial for.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Happy Days” by Pratt & McClain from ‘Pratt & McClain Featuring Happy Days’ (1976)

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Not only is this song just fun to listen to, but so many of us have a connection to it through an old sitcom. Indeed, the television show Happy Days was popular in the 1970s, but it was also one of the shows so many of us watched as reruns while homesick from school in the 1980s and 1990s. As a result, millions of music and TV fans know this sitcom theme song like the back of their hands. So, whenever it comes on the radio, it’s impossible to turn away from. It’s like a flame, and we’re all moths.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy from ‘Jailbreak’ (1976)

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Some songs boast a magnetic energy that you can’t turn away from. They seem even more powerful than a simple sonic composition. To wit, whether you care about the boys and whether they are back in town, this 1976 track from Thin Lizzy will pump you up. If you’re out there on the road driving some long distance and this track comes on the radio, we’re sure you’ll not only not change the radio, but you’ll even turn up the volume and start to sing along!

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor from ‘Love Tracks’ (1978)

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Life is hard. Most of the time, we will take any encouragement we can get. That’s why this 1978 song by Gloria Gaynor is essential. It’s like water for a thirsty traveler. If ever this tune comes on the radio (we should have more disco radio stations, right?), there is no way to turn away. We must stop what we’re doing and bask in the positive vibes and strength Gaynor gives us. That’s just the way it is.

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