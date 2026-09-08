Every 70s Teen in 1972 Obsessively Replayed These 3 Pop Songs for Months

If you were a teen in the 70s, you got treated good when it came to pop music. It was a magical time for pop, as rock, disco, and every genre in between seemed to be making an appearance on the pop charts. And when it comes to the following pop songs from 1972, many a teen from that era replayed them for months on end. Let’s get nostalgic and take a look at just a few hits that will send you back to 1972 in an instant.

“Ben” by Michael Jackson from ‘Ben’

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Nobody was obsessed with Michael Jackson in the 70s more than teenagers. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if teens made up the bulk of listeners who took “Ben” to the top of the charts in 1972. “Ben” was Michael Jackson’s very first No. 1 hit single in the US as a solo artist. It would kick off a decades-long career that would ultimately lead to MJ being named the King of Pop.

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“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass from ‘Looking Glass’

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This one-hit wonder got played on repeat in many a teenage bedroom, and I can see why. This soft rock jam from Looking Glass was one of the biggest songs of the year. “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972. And this storytelling song about a barmaid at a seaport who longs for a sailor who only loves the sea remains the band’s sole Top 30 hit on that coveted chart.

“Day After Day” by Badfinger from ‘Straight Up’

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The early 70s was prime time for combining teen pop tunes with rock music, leading the way for crossover success and a fruitful period for pop-rock as a major genre. “Day After Day” is a great example of that musical period.

This entry on our list of 1972 songs that many a teen loved is a power pop classic. It’s one that made it all the way to No. 4 on the Hot 100. “Day After Day” by Badfinger was technically released in 1971 in the US. However, it didn’t hit the UK airwaves (and become a major hit everywhere) until 1972.

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