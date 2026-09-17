3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Everyone Remembers After the First Note

Certain songs get you ecstatic in an instant. In a flash, you hear them and your heart starts to race. Your blood starts to pump a bit faster. Your toes begin to tap, and your fingers begin to tingle. It’s dance time!

Well, whatever the occasion, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we return to often and recognize in an instant. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that everyone remembers after the first note.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

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With a hit of a cymbal and an echo of a Roland keyboard, this song begins. And as soon as it does, every music fan instantly recognizes what is about to happen—indeed, A Flock Of Seagulls is about to perform their classic 1982 synth-driven hit, “I Ran (So Far Away)”. By now, the tune has been played so many times that it’s ingrained in our collective DNA. At birth, we know about running (so far away). We know about this band named after some beach birds. We know it all.

“Mickey” by Toni Basil from ‘Word Of Mouth’ (1981)

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This 1981 track from Toni Basil has so much energy that it’s impossible not to commit it to memory and recognize it almost instantly when it comes on the radio airwaves. As soon as the beat and gang vocals hit, your brain just remembers. It remembers Basil’s verve and her cheerleader-like performance. It remembers how you like to dance to this song and sing along. It even remembers the Wayne’s World reference from the 1990s. Your brain is awesome.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

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You know what’s funny? When this song came out, young people all over the US knew about 100 phone numbers by heart. They could recite the digits for friends, restaurants, and everything else in between. Today, not so much. In fact, if you’re a fan of this song, it may be the only phone number you remember besides your own. Well, no matter what, memory is not an issue when it comes to this song. As soon as it hits the stereo speakers, you know what’s up. It’s just that identifiable.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns