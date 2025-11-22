3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Young People Still Listen to Today

From new wave to classic rock to amazing pop tunes, the 1980s dished out a lot of unique hits, including one-hit wonders. And despite the several decades that fill the space between then and now, younger generations still seem to love a handful of one-hit wonders from the 1980s. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder

The original 1983 version of this synth-pop jam has been making the rounds as of late, but I’ve noticed that Matthew Wilder’s hit “Break My Stride” has also been remixed and sampled among electronic musicians quite a bit in the last few years. Personally, I love Dutch producer ARENCI’s bouncy techno version of the song from 2021.

Matthew Wilder’s “Break My Stride” was a No. 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1983, and it hit the Top 10 across multiple countries. Sadly, Wilder never had another Top 30 hit in the US again.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

If you thought this was a Michael Jackson song, think again. The 1983 synth-funk song with a spooky edge, “Somebody’s Watching Me”, does feature MJ’s vocals but is ultimately the product of Motown singer Rockwell. This song has circulated on social media platforms like TikTok in the last few years.

Unfortunately for Rockwell, “Somebody’s Watching Me” ended up being his only major hit. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and topped the US R&B chart. After that, Rockwell never scored a Top 30 hit on the Hot 100 again. Though, “Obscene Phone Caller” from 1984 came close.

“Take On Me” by A-ha

I couldn’t leave this synth-pop delight off our list of one-hit wonders of the 1980s that young listeners still love. “Take On Me” by A-ha was the song of the year back in 1984, and it absolutely tore through the charts. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, among charts across Europe, including the band’s native Norway.

A-ha would definitely not be considered one-hit wonders in Norway, but they are basically one-hit wonders in the US. “Take On Me” was their only song to reach the Top 10 in the US, with “The Sun Always Shines On T.V.” from later that year peaking at No. 20. After that, the band barely charted in the US at all.

