On This Day in 2023, the Music World Said Goodbye to This Country-Folk Rock Frontman Who Played Alongside Dolly Parton for Over a Decade

Jim Salestrom, beloved Colorado singer-songwriter, longtime member of Dolly Parton’s band, and close friend to John Denver, died on this day in 2023 following a decade-long battle with cancer. He was 67 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born Feb. 20, 1965, in Omaha, Nebraska, James Kevin “Jim” Salestrom received his first guitar for his seventh birthday, according to his online biography. By the time he reached fourth grade, he had put together an entire rock-and-roll band.

At age 15, he and his older brother Chuck formed the country-folk-rock band Timberline with Dugg Duggan, Craig Link, and Bill Howland. With Jim Salestrom on lead vocals and primary songwriting duties, Timberline established a regional fanbase before landing a recording contract. After just one national tour, however, Timberline dissolved, having fallen victim to the “disco craze” sweeping the nation.

Jim Salestrom Goes Solo

Embarking on a solo career, Jim Salestrom’s big break came when producer Peter Yarrow selected his song “It’s Too Soon To Let Our Love End” for artist Mary MacGregor’s debut album Torn Between Two Lovers. The song topped both the pop and adult contemporary charts, and in 1979, Salestrom received an invitation to join Dolly Parton’s band.

Jim Salestrom & the Salestrom Boys entertain us at the Alaska USA Bluebonnet Stage, if you missed these mountain boys from Colorado, don’t worry you have another chance tonight at 7pm at The Watering Hole on the Yellow Trail! 🎸🎶🍻#alaska #alaskastatefair pic.twitter.com/wKafhCWSCt — Alaska State Fair (@AlaskaStateFair) August 29, 2022

He spent the ’80s traveling the globe with the “Queen of Country,” playing banjo, acoustic, electric and high-string guitars during televised appearances such as the CMA Awards show and the Grand Old Opry. Additionally, Salestrom sang the opening song for the 1982 film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, starring Parton and Burt Reynolds.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1982: Dolly, Burt & a Brothel—the Scandalous Musical That Dethroned ‘E.T.’]

Exiting Dolly’s band in 1991, Salestrom was a close friend of fellow Colorado-infatuated artist John Denver. He even sang “Rocky Mountain High” at the Colorado State Capitol in 2007 when it became an official state song. Denver was just one of many instantly recognizable names he performed with. That list included Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Emmylou Harris.

Speaking about his songwriting in a 2009 interview, Salestrom said, “I love sentimentality, but I also like to try to figure out a way to to make it interesting or to twist the phrase enough that it’s a clever or intelligent way to make people think.”

Echoing that sentiment after his death, Salestrom’s daughter Casey said, “He was really great about using the perfect words with the right people at the right time.”

Featured image by Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images