3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s We Used To Request on the Radio Every Day

Back in the 1980s, one of the most fun things to do was call up your local radio station and request your favorite song. Truly, back in that era, there wasn’t nearly as much for young people to do as there is today.

But that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from the decade that we used to ask for all the time. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s we used to request on the radio every day.

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“Whip It” by Devo from ‘Freedom Of Choice’ (1980)

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When Devo came onto the musical landscape in the late 1970s, people weren’t really sure what to do with them. What was this band all about? Were they even really human beings or were they some sort of sonic robots here to confuse us with pop music? But as time passed, Devo quickly became part of the mainstream. And the group’s song “Whip It”, which hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, was a popular one to request on the radio airwaves thanks to its catchy beat and rather silly lyrics.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

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In the early 1980s, it felt a little strange to dial up your local radio station on the telephone and request a song that itself was a telephone number. But that was just the state of things back then. If you were a fan of music and you enjoyed listening to it on the radio, chances were you picked up the telephone receiver and called up your favorite local station to request this hit tune. Indeed, “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, was catchy, fun, and catnip for young music fans back in the day.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood from ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ (1984)

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The 1980s were known for lots of things. Musically speaking, the era was known for pop music and synths perhaps most of all. And “Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood showcased a certain synth-pop that was undeniable back in the day. The song was almost like a spell. It put you in a trance that was as blissful as it was disorienting. It’s no wonder then why so many young people wanted to hear this tune on their favorite local radio station.

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