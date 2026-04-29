3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Quietly Shaped a Generation

The 1990s were quite the decade. The era was a hotbed for pop culture. From movies to television to sports—stars and influencers were everywhere. But perhaps the most fertile ground for famous folks came from the world of music.

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All you had to do was turn on MTV to learn who the coolest creators were. A few minutes on the channel and you’d get a sense of style, sound, and star power. And that’s exactly what we wanted to highlight here. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that quietly shaped a generation.

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice from ‘To The Extreme’ (1990)

Not only did Vanilla Ice influence a generation of songwriters and music lovers, but his song “Ice Ice Baby” is still shaping culture—though not always in manners you’d want. Indeed, the hit track from the Dallas, Texas-born rapper quickly became a parody of itself after its release. It has taken on a life of its own. Vanilla Ice today is seen as something of a cartoonish figure, someone who capitalizes on the irony of the irony of the irony of this tune. But so what? As Bugs Bunny would say, “It’s a livin’!”

“I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts from ‘Friends (Music From The TV Series)’ (1995)

For those who grew up in the 1990s, this song was a staple. Indeed, those of a certain age have this track emblazoned on their brains like a brand. Friends was one of the biggest TV shows of the decade, and the program’s theme song was a major reason why. It’s stickier than bubblegum, and it’s more friendly than a new neighbor. As a result, the offering had tens of millions of people singing how they’d be there for others in their lives every Thursday night.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba from ‘Tubthumper’ (1997)

Before 1997, no one on Earth knew how often they’d be singing about “whiskey drink” and “pissin’ the night away”, but that’s what happened after this strange track was unleashed. Indeed, there is pre-“Tubthumping” and post-“Tubthumping”. And those who lived through the late 1990s know it. We also didn’t know how often we’d be singing about getting knocked down and getting up again. But hey, culture has to come from somewhere, doesn’t it? Why not a band named Chumbawamba!

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