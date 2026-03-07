3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s I’ll Never Ever Forget (and Neither Should You)

When the conversation arises regarding the greatest musical decades, there are certainly a lot of candidates. But if you wanted to make a case for the 1990s, it would be very easy. The era is certainly one of the most eclectic sonic times in human history.

Here below, we wanted to explore that very fact. We wanted to highlight three very different songs from three different years from the decade. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s I’ll never ever forget.

“Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry from ‘Desireless’ (1997)

We dare you to put on this song and not a) sing along or b) tap your toes. It’s scientifically impossible not to do either. The chorus is that catchy, the rhythms that sticky. But that’s the blissful thing about music, your body can respond to it even before your mind does. It’s as if the cells in your arms and legs begin to party before your brain has a chance to consider the option. Thankfully, that’s just what happens when “Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry hits the stereo.

“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something from ‘Home’ (1995)

Speaking of catchy songs, this one in many ways sets the mold. The song title just sounds interesting and fun. Who doesn’t like breakfast? And Tiffany sounds nice—wait, it’s that Tiffany’s?! As in the famed jewelry store? Well, that’s even better. This song has layers. Not only does it sound good but it’s referencing a bit of classic literature (and film). That’s what we love when it comes to our pop-rock tracks. History and a party!

“There She Goes” by The La’s from ‘The La’s’ (1990)

We head back to the beginning of the decade for this song from the band The La’s. It’s not hard to hear why this song is so memorable and why it was so popular in its day. The vocal delivery is like honey and the subject matter is quite relatable. Love—especially young love—that’s the kind of stuff mainstream music is all about. And that magic trick worked here again, too!

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images