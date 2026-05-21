Ashley McBryde Reveals the Dolly Parton Gift She Treasured for Decades

Before Ashley McBryde released hit songs like “The Devil I Know”, she was an aspiring artist hoping to get her footing in country music. While the country star did more than find her footing, winning a Grammy Award and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, she never forgot the time she worked for the legendary Dolly Parton. Even a country singer herself, nothing compares to being in the presence of an icon like Dolly. And according to McBryde, she kept a gift from the singer for 20 years.

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On Wednesday, McBryde sat down with BBC Radio 2 to discuss her career in country music. During the conversation, the singer was asked about her connection with Dolly when she first moved to Nashville. Having nothing but love for the hitmaker, McBryde never forgot how Dolly once offered her a stick of lip balm.

Although a small gesture from the country legend, it stuck with McBryde. “[She] gave me a tube of ChapStick that I had for, I don’t know, probably 20 years after that.” With the lip balm holding such a special place in McBryde’s heart, she insisted, “I would only use it on special occasions. I got to use my Dolly Parton ChapStick.”

[RELATED: Ashley McBryde Brings Entire Opry To Tears With Moving “Bible and a .44” Performance]

How Ashley McBryde Saved Dolly Parton’s House From Burning Down

While having fond memories of Dolly, McBryde had a few shocking stories, like the time she saved a house from burning down. Remembering the incident, the singer was simply heating some Bagel Bites when the microwave caught fire. And to make it worse, she was staying with Dolly.

Not wanting to be the person to burn down the entire house, McBryde had only one option. “I unplugged it from the wall, grabbed it with a bear hug and ran it out the door.” She added, “They were re-wallpapering, so for that smoke to be billowing out of the microwave, it would have ruined everything in that room. So [I] just bear hugged it and took it outside.”

Much to McBryde’s surprise, Dolly gifted her the microwave. But it was more than a kind gesture as Dolly made sure to teach the singer how to get the “stink out.”

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)