3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Are Tailor-Made for Karaoke

When you think about the 2000s, what music comes to mind? Does the era have a specific sound to you? Some might argue that the 10 years post-Y2K are devoid of a specific style, but when we dive back into the 2000s, something certainly jumps out. The artists at that time were really going for it. Below, we wanted to dive into three songs from the 2000s that prove just that. We wanted to highlight three one-hit wonders from the 2000s that display real gumption, three tunes that are great for a lively karaoke night. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s tailor-made for karaoke that just about everyone can enjoy.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men from ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ (2000)

This song may just offer the most famous and sing-along-able chorus in the world. It’s one people say almost by accident now, it’s become so much a part of the lexicon. As a result, the Baha Men will live on forever in music history, creating a dance track that you can sing at karaoke night that will both have your friends laughing and rolling their eyes.

“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter from ‘Daniel Powter’ (2005)

If there is one thing everyone on Earth knows, it’s what it’s like to have a bad day. Good things can be few and far between, but tough times are always here or around the corner. And artist Daniel Powter summed that up succinctly in this track, which you can now belt out at your favorite karaoke spot and know the room will be filled with backup singers.

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley from ‘St. Elsewhere’ (2006)

In 2006, you couldn’t go anywhere and not hear this song. It was on the radio, the speakers of your favorite department store, the grocery store, your friend’s iPod Nano—everywhere. So, when you bust it out at your next karaoke jam, you’ll be sure that others around you are familiar with it. Sing out loud about being crazy—everyone else will relate!

Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage