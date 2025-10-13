3 One-Hit Wonders That Hit No. 1 in the 2000s That We’re Still Singing Today

How’s the 21st century going for you? Good? Any questions, comments, or concerns? How about if I could offer you a little trip down memory lane—sound fun? Let’s do it! Let’s take a trip back to the beginning of the century, to the 2000s. And let’s remember three songs that hit the top of the charts back then.

Not only that, but let’s explore three one-hit wonders from the early 2000s that peaked at the top spot. If the 21st century has got you down, then maybe these tracks will pick you right back up. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that hit No. 1 in the 2000s.

“Butterfly” by Crazy Town from ‘The Gift Of Game’ (2000)

In the late 90s and early 2000s, combining rock and rap was all the rage. From bands like Sublime to Limp Bizkit to Crazy Town, melding guitar and live instrumentation with record scratches and lyricism proved to be powerful stuff as the 20th century was ending and the 21st was blooming. So, it’s no wonder that this song topped the charts in the early 2000s. It’s got rock, rap, and pop appeal.

“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter from ‘Daniel Powter’ (2005)

Sometimes writing a song that is applicable to literally everyone really does pay off. That’s what Daniel Powter learned when he penned this tune that rocketed up to No. 1. It’s a track human beings will be listening to for the rest of time, thanks to the chorus that provides empathy to anyone on Earth. We’ve all had bad days. We know what this feels like. So, we sing out loud and do it over and over again! Hence, a No. 1 tune.

“Lean Back” by Terror Squad from ‘True Story’ (2004)

While there are several big names attached to this track—from Fat Joe to Scott Storch—this remains the sole track from the collective Terror Squad to break into the Top 40. And break into the charts it did! The song topped out at the top spot! That’s what some brooding strings and some sharp rhymes can do. They can bring the world together over a song that makes you want to party. Or, in fact, simply lean back as you people-watch others on the dance floor.

