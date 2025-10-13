Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ on Columbus Day (Tonight, October 13)?

With a new week underway, The Voice is prepared to enter a new phase of season 28. Just last week, the remaining contestants took the stage for a chance to impress the coaches for one of the final spots on their team. Now, as Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have their teams selected, it’s time to move on to the Battle Rounds. Excited to see the contestants compete against each other, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, and if it is new.

Not wanting to disappoint fans, producers are keeping The Voice on track with yet another new episode. Ready to kick the Battle Rounds off, both the coaches and fans might notice a slight change. In previous seasons, the coaches made the decision on who to pair together. But this time – that power rested in the hands of the contestants. Able to pick the person they wanted to perform with, the coaches will have no control over their decision.

The Coaches Reveal Their Battle Advisors On ‘The Voice’

The coaches won’t be completely helpless. Although not able to have a say in who is paired together, they still pick the song. And knowing how stressful the Battle Rounds can be, each coach brought their own advisor. For Reba, she called on a former coach on The Voice – Nick Jonas. With years of experience and performing on some of the biggest stages, Jonas knew everything about pressure.

For Bublé, he followed in Reba’s footsteps when deciding who he wanted to help out his team. And looking back on his win during season 27, he picked Kelsea Ballerini. Besides making her debut on The Voice, she displayed her coaching abilities, coming in second thanks to contestant Jaelen Johnston.

When it came to Horan, he went a completely different route. Wanting someone without any experience on The Voice, he welcomed Lewis Capaldi. Besides being the voice behind songs like “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved”, he was also friends with Horan. Having been nominated for two Grammys and snagging No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the singer will surely bring some priceless advice.

And last on the list – Snoop Dogg. Ready to dominate the season, the famed rapper wanted someone who could not only sing but also write. And when looking over the long list of celebrities – he revealed Lizzo to be his Battle Advisor.

With the stage set and the mentors ready, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And remember, for those without cable, they can watch new episodes on Peacock starting the following day.

