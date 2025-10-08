3 One-Hit Wonders That Hit No. 1 in the 2010s

A decade in the past can feel both like yesterday and like a lifetime ago. Where does the time fly? Where does the life go? But that’s just why human beings invented records—to remember. And that’s just what we wanted to do here today.

Below, we wanted to dive into three songs from the 2010s that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. More specifically, we wanted to explore three one-hit wonders from the era that were both big in the moment and have had lasting ripple effects ever since. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that hit No. 1 in the 2010s.

“Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye from ‘Making Mirrors’ (2011)

Just a great breakup song, perhaps even the Platonic Ideal of a breakup song. This track could be heard far and wide when it was released in 2011, and it’s no wonder that the music video has garnered more than 2.5 billion streams on YouTube alone. With Gotye belting out his lyrics and Kimbra rebutting, it’s the perfect one-two punch to the gut (in the best of ways).

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi from ‘Vida’ (2017)

Put your best tank top and short shorts on, it’s time for a trip to paradise. It’s time to let your spirit shine in the sun. It’s time to let loose and spend time with the people, remembering why community and fun are worthwhile things. Then maybe if you’re lucky, the shindig brings you close to someone, and you two can spend some loving time together. That’s the message of this No. 1 Spanish-language track from Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi.

“Harlem Shake” by Baauer (Single, 2012)

We go from one party to another with this tune. Indeed, the No. 1 chart-topping “Harlem Shake” is a dance club incarnate. It’s a three-minute track that turns any living room, minivan, or rooftop into the party spot of the century. Let the beat rise, rise, rise, and then crash over you like a giant wave from the Pacific Ocean. Life is good; this song proves it.

