These 3 One-Hit Wonders From 1980 Still Sound Amazing Today

The year 1980 was a pretty significant year in rock music. The beginning of what remains one of the most transformative decades within the genre, 1980 saw the advent of some of the biggest songs of the decade. But not all of the songs that came out in 1980 signified the beginning of a big career. These are three of the best one-hit wonders that came out in 1980.

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“Steal Away” by Robbie Dupree

By Robbie Dupree’s definition, he actually had two hits, which is partially true. “Steal Away” is Dupree’s first single and his biggest hit, peaking at No. 6. He follows “Steal Away” with “Hot Rod Hearts”, which was a moderate hit, but not nearly as big as “Steal Away”.

“Steal Away” was included on VH1‘s Greatest One-Hit Wonders of the ’80s TV special, although Dupree contends “Steal Away” didn’t technically belong in the show.

“The guy called me up and said, ‘How would you feel about doing the one-hit wonder thing?’ ” Dupree recalls to the Burlington County Times. “I said to him, a little defensively, ‘I had two hits.’ He told me, ‘Robbie, there are no shows for two-hit wonders.’ I was, like, ‘OK.’ ”

“Steal Away” remains a yacht rock favorite today. The song, written by Dupree and Rick Chudacoff, says, “Why don’t we steal away / Why don’t we steal away / Into the night / I know it ain’t right / Tease me, why don’t you please me / Then show me / What you came here for.”

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc.

Almost every 80s music fan can still likely sing along to “Funkytown”. Out by Lipps Inc. “Funkytown” is the group’s second single and only No. 1 hit. On their freshman Mouth To Mouth album, “Funkytown” is written by Steven Greenberg.

A pop, R&B, and dance hit, “Funkytown” has a very repetitive chorus, which simply says, “Won’t you take me to Funkytown?” multiple times in a row.

“Whip It” by Devo

On Devo’s third studio album, Freedom of Choice, is “Whip It”. By the time “Whip It” was released, Devo had already released several singles to radio. Sadly, none of them became a massive success at radio. But with “Whip It”, Devo had their first and only Top 10 hit.

Written by band members Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale, “Whip It” says, “When a good time turns around, you must whip it / You will never live it down unless you whip it / No one gets away until they whip it / I say whip it, whip it good / I say whip it, whip it good.”

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