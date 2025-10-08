3 Songs From the 1970s That Emotionally Unzip the Masses to This Day

The 1960s had influential lyricists such as Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and many others. However, the fine musical poetry of the 20th century did not stop at the end of the 60s. As a matter of fact, many believe it only got better in the 1970s. Regardless of your perspective on that matter, we can all likely agree that the 70s created their fair share of emotional hits that leave one in a vulnerable and contemplative state. With all that in mind, here are three songs from the 1970s that still emotionally unzip the masses to this day.

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac‘s “Landslide” just might be one of the most universally relatable songs of all time. Why is this? Well, the name behind the song certainly helped it reach the masses, but the central theme of time’s passing is seemingly what gets to listeners of every generation to this day.

In this passing of time, there are, of course, major life changes and significant personal transformations. And who hasn’t had some of those? In essence, Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” has seemingly remained emotionally timeless because it chimes on the most inevitable human experience: Change.

“Lean On Me” by Bill Withers

Bill Withers‘ notoriety as a musician might be primarily founded on his musical talent and iconic melodies. However, to us, the man is a completely underrated lyricist and poet, and one of the many songs that suggest that is his 1970s single “Lean On Me”.

Frankly, the lyrics on Withers’ track aren’t masterful examples of poetic wordplay. Though most importantly, they are true, and truth is what creates emotional resonance, not wit. That being said, Withers’ 1972 single has remained an anthem for love and friendship. It either makes you thankful for your partner in crime or missing them if they are gone or simply not near.

“Fire And Rain” by James Taylor

Life is a series of highs and lows, and while sometimes it seems that both the good and the bad times will never end, they will, and you will live through them. This is the epitome of James Taylor‘s 1970 single “Fire And Rain”, as he mentions the bad times, the good times, and the resilience present in them all.

Taylor’s iconic single includes some personal anecdotes, but they are personal anecdotes that relay universal themes. Universal themes of hope, despondence, and the sheer strength and resilience of the human spirit.

Michael Putland/Getty Images