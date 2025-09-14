3 One-Hit Wonders That You Can Play at Any Wedding

You can love weddings for the romance, the ceremony, the decor, and have you what, but there is one thing that everyone mutually loves, or at least likes, about a wedding, and that is the reception. If you’ve been to a wedding, you know that this is the time of the night when people toss their heels and tie their ties around their heads. It’s the opportunity to ditch the decorum for delinquency and let loose on the dance floor.

Now, you might not be a dancer, and if you aren’t, you might be one of those people who like to laugh at people while they dance. Nevertheless, wedding music can’t be one’s personal taste. Rather, the playlist should be a set of hits that everybody knows, hence you can play these three one-hit wonders at any wedding.

“Come On Eileen” by The Dexy Midnight Runners

This is likely the most obvious one-hit wonder selection to choose on a wedding playlist. It’s upbeat, memorable, catchy, and easy for horrible dancers to dance to. After all, the typical move busted out during this song is just a slight bounce of the knees and a hucking of the arm.

It is nothing complicated and a song that everybody has at least heard five times during their life. That being said, everyone can celebrate without asking themselves: What song is this? Simple, sweet, and a spark that ignites a large sing-along.

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc.

If and when this one-hit wonder plays at a wedding, you might see your grandma break a hip, or the nephew of the bride pull out a dance move he should not know at the ripe age of 7 years old. What we are trying to say is that this is a song that might make even the most sober and stern personalities turn animated and free.

Depending on your perspective of receptions, this might be the best couple of minutes of the night or the worst couple of minutes of the night. Regardless, people will have fun; it may or may not be you, but people will have fun. Even if people’s dancing looks like an ostrich’s attempt at flying.

“Macarena” by Los Del Rio

It’s 11:30, you’ve had one too many, and the one thing you want to do is go to bed. Well, not so fast, because the DJ, for some reason, just turned on “Macarena” and now you find yourself stuck in some horrible group rendition of the Latin dance.

If you’re on the opposite side of that story, then you’re the person who pulled the other person out of a chair by their collar and threw them in the mix. Needless to say, this song gets people going, and it’s seemingly been a staple one-hit wonder of weddings ever since the late 90s.

Photo by David Benito/Getty Images