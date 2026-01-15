3 One-Hit Wonders You Forgot Have Incredible Guitar Solos

For a one-hit wonder to stick out amongst the other great songs of its day, the track has to offer something that listeners can’t get anywhere else. If you want your track to rocket up the Billboard Hot 100 charts, audiences need to know that you’re going to supply them with the sonic goods.

Below, we wanted to highlight three songs that did just that. They gave their audiences that glorious electric guitar. Indeed, these bands gave fans the six-string like no other. These are three one-hit wonders you forgot boast incredible guitar solos.

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly from ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ (1968)

When you release a 17-plus-minute rock track, you had better include a guitar solo. But don’t fret (no pun intended), music fans, Iron Butterfly gave you your fix on this classic rock track. Not only does “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” boast great guitar riffs it also has a psychedelic, mind-altering lead that comes in just after the four-minute mark. Let it wash all over you in this lengthy classic rock offering.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

If you’re composing any list about guitar or lead solos or anything like that, it’s hard to keep Eric Clapton off of it. And the British-born artist appears here, too, thanks to his incredible guitar performance on the tune “Lyala” from his short-lived band Derek & The Dominos. The song opens with an incredible guitar riff, and Clapton follows that up later with the solo at the two-minute mark. Check it out and bask in the sounds above.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1993)

This classic 1990s rock song also features an indelible guitar lead that stays in your brain. It hits at around the two-and-a-half-minute mark, and while it is not the most intricate display of musicianship of all time, it is also somehow incredibly memorable. On any other song, in any other music video, there would be no outshining the girl in the bee costume. But here, guitarist Rogers Stevens manages to outshine even her… briefly.

