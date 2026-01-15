I Bet You Don’t Remember This Forgotten Duet That Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan Sang Together in 1995

Sometimes, unlikely pairings in music just work gloriously. And when it comes to Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, few musicians could be more different from one another. Bruce Springsteen has always been a classic rock icon. Bob Dylan is one of the most influential and experimental folk singer-songwriters of all time. And yet, when they came together for a duet of Dylan’s song in 1995, it was like it was meant to be. And, sadly, not too many people remember this legendary duet. Let’s jog your memory, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan Sang the Latter’s Classic Live, and Fans Were Digging These Two Very Different Icons’ Duet

The story goes that back in 1995, Bruce Springsteen was invited to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with none other than folk legend Bob Dylan. Obviously, he jumped at the opportunity, considering he is an enormous fan of the Bard. He’s covered Dylan’s music quite a bit through the years. Considering he also inducted Dylan into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, it’s not surprising that he’d be invited back to sing with Dylan as well.

Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan performed a dazzling rendition of the latter’s “Forever Young” from the 1974 album Planet Waves. Not only is their duet musically fantastic, but you can tell both of them are having a great time. That says a lot, considering Bob Dylan is known for being very reserved. We got a smile or two throughout their song, at least. Bruce Springsteen, on the other hand, is beaming through most of the performance. You can watch their set in the embedded video above.

You can tell that Springsteen felt like he got the “fan brought on stage” treatment throughout the performance, and it’s clear that Dylan has a lot of respect for the Boss as well.

“The first time I heard [‘Like A Rolling Stone’], it came out of the radio,” Springsteen said of Bob Dylan and his influence. “I didn’t know anything about Dylan’s acoustic music. I was a creature of top 40, so the first time I really heard him with this song, it just instantly started to change my life.”

It’s safe to say that Springsteen probably still thinks about that duet, decades after it happened.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage