3 One-Hit Wonders With Strange Music Videos That We Love Still Today

For those of us of a certain age, we remember sitting down at the television, sinking into the sofa, and surrounding ourselves with snacks and sodas. It was a glorious moment. And then came the cherry on the sundae. We’d turn on the television and find MTV to see the latest music videos, whatever they might display on the screen. Below, we wanted to explore three music videos from three one-hit wonders that were beyond the pale. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders with strange music videos that we still love today.

“Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco from ‘Falco 3’ (1985)

The 1980s were a strange place to be. For evidence of that, look no further than the music video for the one-hit wonder “Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco. The costumes, the get-ups. What’s going on here? And do we really want to know? The video, of course, matches the strange vibes from the song itself. So it all only fits together well. But if you came across this music video while flipping channels in the 80s, you couldn’t look away!

“The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground from ‘Sex Packets’ (1990)

Rapper Shock G of Digital Underground prided himself on being strange. He wore an oversized novelty nose and glasses, he brought blow-up dolls on stage, he created strange dances and odd songs that seemed to live in your brain for years. He was a genius of spectacle, and as a result, his music videos benefited. Especially the music video for his track “The Humpty Dance”, which you can check out above!

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1993)

Was there anything odder than seeing the little bumblebee girl dance in the mid-90s before Blind Melon’s “No Rain” came on TV? Odd, yes. Charming, also. It was that little girl who made the band’s video tremendously well-known in the mid-90s. Well, she and the incredible song from Blind Melon, of course. Indeed, the bumblebee girl was a staple of MTV in the decade. Hats off to her, and hats off to Blind Melon’s “No Rain”!

Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images