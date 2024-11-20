3 One-Minute Rock Songs for When You’re in a Rush

While there are some songs out there in the world that extend even past the 20-minute mark, we don’t always have that kind of time to get our music fix in when we want to hear a tune that will hit the spot. Sometimes we need songs that are even shorter than the standard three-to-five-minutes. That’s why some artists have released one-minute rockers for us to enjoy.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such tunes. A trio of tracks that clock in at just around one-minute or less. Indeed, these are three one-minute songs from rock bands for when you’re in a real rush.

“To Be the Best” by Tenacious D from Rize of the Fenix (2012)

This chunking song from the passionate comedy rock band Tenacious D comes from their 2012 Grammy-nominated LP Rize of the Fenix. With lead singer Jack Black belting lyrics about being the best around, the group jams through a quick one-minute track. And on the song, Black sings,

To be the best

We got to pass the test

We gotta make it all the way

To the top of the mountain

We can do it again!

To feel the high

We got to learn to fly

We got to take it to the sky

On the wings of an eagle!

“Bookends Theme” by Simon & Garfunkel from Bookends (1968)

From the harmonizing duo’s fourth album, the 1968 LP Bookends, this track of the same name is a hushed lullaby. And while the music appears twice on the album, the 1:18 version includes lyrics from Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Indeed, on the track, the two childhood friends turned iconic performers sing,

Time it was, and what a time it was, it was

A time of innocence, A time of confidences

Long ago, it must be, I have a photograph

Preserve your memories; They’re all that’s left you

“Heinz Baked Beans” by The Who from The Who Sell Out (1967)

Opening with a trumpet, this song from the British-born band The Who’s odd album The Who Sell Out turns into a quick little march. For a record, that includes fake commercials and advertisements like this one for, as the title suggests, Heinz baked beans. Indeed, on the song, the band sings,

What’s for tea, mum?

What’s for tea, darling?

Darling, I said what’s for tea?

What’s for tea, daughter?



Heinz Baked Beans!

