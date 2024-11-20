CMA Awards Flashback: Reba, Dolly Parton, and Carrie Underwood Lead a 9-Minute Tribute to Loretta Lynn and the Women of Country

There are only several occasions where the greatest artists in country music have shared the stage at the same time. Whether it be at a tribute concert, music festival, or some other event, it is an occurrence that happens seemingly every once in a blue moon. So, when some of the most famous women in country music opened up the 2019 CMA Awards it blew the crowd and the country completely away.

The 2019 CMA Awards saw some incredible moments as Luke Bryan played alongside Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs won Single of The Year for “God’s Country.” However, when country music’s most notable women took the stage they unarguably created the show’s most memorable moment. Nothing like it has happened since, and frankly, it might not happen again.

CMA’s Women of Country Performance

If you were one of the lucky people to view this live, the performance seemed like a prototypical CMA act. That being so, when Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Carrie Underwood took the stage it seemed the act would start and finish with their performance of “Those Memories of You.” Although, that was not the case whatsoever, as 13 other female musicians took to the stage to give a nearly nine-minute opening performance.

Following the initial three performances, Jennifer Nettles, Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman took to the stage and performed “You’re Lookin’ at Country.” Subsequently, other female musicians to appear on stage included The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, Crystal Gayle, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, and Martina McBride.

Quite the mouthful of a list, but it did not disappoint whatsoever. All of these decorated artists played their own decorated songs, some of which included, “Delta Dawn,” “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” “Born To Fly,” and “Independence Day.” Also, Loretta Lynn was in attendance that evening and was honored in the middle of the performance for being the first woman to win CMA’s Entertainer of The Year Award.

The moment will surely go down in history as one of the most infamous CMA moments of all time. It was epic, grandiose, and flashy in all the right ways. Furthermore, it not only paid homage to all of the female contributors of country music but also shed light on the old guard who ruled country music for so many years. It truly was and still is a once-in-a-lifetime performance that never ceases to amaze any die-hard country music fan.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images