To take home a CMA Award would be a coup for any country artist. It’s one of the most prestigious trophies in country music, and as such, has been a vehicle for many burgeoning and established country acts to grow their star. That being said, there are a fair few country singers that have never been awarded a CMA. Find four such artists, below.

3 Artists That Have Surprisingly Never Won a CMA Award

1. Chris Young

Despite receiving several nominations, Chris Young has never won a CMA. Many fans will find this shocking, given how many beloved hits he has produced over the last decade. Among his nominations are Music Video of the Year (“Famous Friends”), New Artist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year (“Think of You”). Each of these songs–and more in Young’s catalog–have played well among listeners. We’re sure his shining moment at the CMA Awards is impending.

I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of

But back in Rutherford County our crowd is second to none

You might not know ’em here in this big city we’re in

But when I go back home I’ve got some famous friends

2. Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert’s singular brand of rock influenced country has earned him a prime spot in the genre. His music has no doubt inspired a new host of country songs that have a harder edge. Gilbert has been recognized by CMA. His nominations include Musical Event of the Year (“What Happens in a Small Town”), New Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year (“Dirt Road Anthem”). He wasn’t able to snag any of those awards, but that fact hasn’t dimmed his shine in his fans’ eyes.

Cause what happens in a small town stays in a small town

Every back road we’ve ever gone down

Friday night bleachers, Sunday pews

Ain’t a county line mile without a memory of you

Every whisper, every room I walk in

Every time the bartender fills it up again

3. Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash has received eleven CMA nominations since 1981. Though Cash is one of the brightest voices in country, those eleven nominations have not resulted in any wins. Several of her nominations are from the Female Vocalist of the Year category. Though the competition is stiff there, we find it hard to believe Cash never brought home that glass trophy.

Tell me you’re trying to cure a seven-year ache

See what else your old heart can take

Boys say, “When is he gonna give us some room”

The girls say, “God, I hope he comes back soon”

