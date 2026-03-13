3 One-Word Classic Rock Albums From 1973 We Still Love

By 1973, people knew. They knew that rock music was a way of life. That going to shows, following artists, learning from the greats, and even trying your own hand at the art form could sustain a person. And the albums and songs released during the time period prove it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock albums from 1973 that have since stood the test of time. Even after more than 50 years, these records still shine bright. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock albums from 1973 we still stan.

‘Innervisions’ by Stevie Wonder (1973)

There is no album better than Stevie Wonder’s 1973 classic, Innervisions. That’s just a fact. The songwriter and performer hit the ball out of the proverbial park when releasing the record, which includes songs like “Living For The City”, “Higher Ground”, and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”. But even listing those tracks doesn’t do the work complete justice. Indeed, it’s a gift to music fans today that Wonder is still performing and spreading the gospel of his sounds.

‘Burnin” by Bob Marley And The Wailers (1973)

Where would the world be without Bob Marley? The Jamaican-born reggae artist has become a staple around the globe for fans who love thoughtful, inspiring guitar-driven tunes. Take for example the 1973 LP, Burnin’, which includes tracks like “Get Up, Stand Up” and “I Shot The Sheriff”. These are songs that have not only stood the test of time but that have inspired movements—even revolutions. Thanks to Marley and his group, some music fans understand protest and subversion, and that both can be put into song admirably!

‘Desperado’ by Eagles (1973)

The Los Angeles-born rock band Eagles was essential listening in the 1970s. The group in many ways helped to define the era thanks to album releases like their 1973 offering, Desperado. That LP included tunes like “Tequila Sunrise” and, of course, the title track. These are songs you can sing by heart, tracks you know and that know you. But that’s the importance of music—it’s an art form you can have a relationship with.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock