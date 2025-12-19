3 Classic Rock No. 1 Hit Albums From 1973 That We Still Stan

By the time the calendar turned to 1973, the decade and its rock music stylings were really rounding into shape. While many of the heroes from the previous decade were still on the minds of music fans everywhere, the 70s were starting to create their own gods and goddesses.

Below, we wanted to dive into that very fact. We wanted to explore three classic rock albums from three classic rock bands that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in 1973. Why? Well, because we love them. We stan them. We want to hear them over and over again! These three records will probably never grow stale.

‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ by Pink Floyd (1973)

This 1973 release from the psychedelic British-born band Pink Floyd is quite simply one of the great albums of all time, of any genre. Keen lyrics meet mind-bending music for a total work of art. Add to it the Wizard Of Oz lore, and you’ve got something special, timeless, and essential. The Dark Side Of The Moon is a truly one-of-a-kind record.

‘Houses Of The Holy’ by Led Zeppelin (1973)

It was impossible for Led Zeppelin to release a bad album in the 1970s. It seemed that everywhere you looked, there was another instant classic LP from the British-born rockers. Fronted by Robert Plant, Led Zeppelin at times felt like the wind soaring around a mountaintop. They were a walking masterclass in rock talent. And their 1973 LP, Houses Of The Holy, hit No. 1 because of it.

‘Brothers And Sisters’ by The Allman Brothers Band (1973)

The Allman Brothers wore their emotions on their sleeves and on their six-strings. The southern blues-rock band could wail on their instruments and make you do the same, in turn. And their 1973 LP, Brothers And Sisters, with all of its emotion and emotive power, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 because of it. The songs on the sublime record get in your bones and live there, and it’s the kind of album that never really gets old, no matter how often you listen to it.

